A 2021 Maryland General Assembly Preview, Pt. 2

Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly. Given the restrictions occasioned by the pandemic, this 90-day session -- the 442nd in Maryland's legislative history -- will be unlike any other.

In Part Two of Midday's preview of the session, Tom speaks with Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Sen. Ferguson, a Democrat, has represented District 46 (Baltimore City), since 2011. He was elected to the Senate Presidency on January 8, 2020. Sen. Ferguson spoke with Tom on Tuesday afternoon, via Zoom. Midday is posting their conversation online today, while our live broadcast is pre-empted by NPR's House Impeachment coverage. We plan to air the Sen. Ferguson interview during our noon broadcast on Thursday.

On Tuesday, we broadcast Part One of our preview: Tom's pre-recorded interview with the Speaker of the House, Adrienne Jones. You can hear that conversation on this Website, or on the Midday podcast.