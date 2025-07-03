Benefits of Inclusion Through Participation in Sports

In this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain Dr. Brad Schlaggar, President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, is joined by Jim Schmutz and Abby DiGilio from Special Olympics Maryland to discuss the power of sports and how participation in sports enables individuals with developmental disabilities to shatter stereotypes and succeed, not only on the playing field, but also in life.

