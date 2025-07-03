2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Your Child's Brain

Benefits of Inclusion Through Participation in Sports

Published July 3, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
In this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain Dr. Brad Schlaggar, President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, is joined by Jim Schmutz and Abby DiGilio from Special Olympics Maryland to discuss the power of sports and how participation in sports enables individuals with developmental disabilities to shatter stereotypes and succeed, not only on the playing field, but also in life.

Resources:

Special Olympics Maryland

Volunteering with Special Olympics

Participate with Special Olympics

