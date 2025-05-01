2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Your Child's Brain

Silent Struggles: The Impact of Untreated Mental Health Disorders on Children

Published May 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Mother Talking With Unhappy Teenage Daughter On Sofa
Mother Talking With Unhappy Teenage Daughter On Sofa

We are in the midst of an unprecedented mental health crisis in this country that has especially impacted children. According to experts, an estimated one in five youth has an undiagnosed mental, emotional or behavioral disorder—yet many do not get the health they need. May is known as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month and in this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain, Dr. Brad Schlaggar is joined by Dr. Ernestine Briggs-King to discuss the impact that traumatic stress can have on a child’s social and cognitive development, academic performance and overall well-being.

Resources:

Kennedy Krieger Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Kennedy Krieger Chill Out Mind Mental Health Resources

Your Child's Brain