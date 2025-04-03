2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Your Child's Brain

Autism: A look back and a look ahead

Published April 3, 2025 at 9:49 AM EDT
Image of two women and a young girl. One woman is showing the girl something on a tablet.
Keith Weller
Photo provided by Kennedy Krieger Institute

April is known internationally as Autism Acceptance Month, providing an opportunity to think about and deepen our understanding of the complexities of this neurodevelopmental diagnosis and the varied lived experiences of people who have been diagnosed with autism. Over the decades since autism was first described, there have been there have been significant changes not only in how we diagnose autism, but also in our understanding of autism and its causes. To share this conversation during Autism Acceptance Month with Dr. Brad Schlaggar, President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger is his guest: Dr. Rebecca Landa, Founder and executive director of the Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation.

