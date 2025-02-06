Genetic Counseling and Rare Diseases

February is Rare Disease Month---a month-long focus on rare diseases, culminating on rare disease day, February 28th. Currently more than 7,000 rare diseases have been identified with a significant proportion of them involving the developing brain and nervous system. And the vast majority of rare diseases have a genetic basis. Coping with a rare disease is often aptly described as a journey. And along that journey, questions and concerns will come up at every stage of life. Where can a family member go for that information and support? Often, a genetic counselor is an excellent option, especially for those contending with a rare, genetic disorder. Listen to Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Kriger and his guests talk about the role that genetic counseling plays in supporting families struggling with a rare disorder.

Resources:

Kennedy Krieger Genetic Counseling

National Society of Genetic Counselors

National Organization of Rare Diseases Understanding Rare Diseases