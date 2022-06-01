Baltimore City sues ghost gun manufacturer

Baltimore City has announced a lawsuit against the country’s largest manufacturer of ghost guns. Candidate for Attorney General Anthony Brown scores an endorsement from big labor. Brooke Lierman and Tim Adams lay out their job descriptions for Maryland Comptroller. Baltimore County school officials get raked over the coals again, for chronically late school buses. And as the Biden administration reportedly weighs wiping out some student loan debt for millions of Amercians, two physicians say it should be through a lens of racial justice.