© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EssentialTremors_primarylogo_1400px.png
Essential Tremors

Alan Sparhawk (Low)

Published October 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT
Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker.png
Alan Sparhawk, along with his spouse (and previous Essential Tremors guest) Mimi Parker. Credit: Nathan Keay

Alan Sparhawk, along with his spouse (and previous Essential Tremors guest) Mimi Parker), have, as Low, managed to not only maintain a collaborative and marital union for the better part of thirty years, but to constantly forge ahead artistically over the course of their 13 studio albums. Somehow managing to sound familiar but also intriguingly new with each release, the band has consistently retained the intimacy of their earliest work while also taking bold risks that continually endear them to new listeners and earn them ever greater critical accolades. Their newest record, HEY WHAT, was released by Sub Pop on September 10, 2021.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by WYPR.

Tags

Essential TremorsEssential Tremors
Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
See stories by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner