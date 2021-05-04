Suzanne Vega has spanned four decades with her deceptively cool singing voice and urbane songwriting. On this episode, she discusses how the music of Bob Dylan, Philip Glass, and Lou Reed guided her path.

Programming note: Starting May 9, you'll be able to hear Essential Tremors on the air! Tune in the second Sunday of the month at 7 PM to hear the show. Listen on your radio, smart speaker, the WYPR app, or stream it right here at wypr.org.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by WYPR.