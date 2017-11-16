"A Valuable Perspective" features interviews with residents of Roland Park Place, Baltimore City's only full-service, accredited, non-profit Life Plan Community. During each episode, they share stories, experiences and viewpoints on a myriad of topics including financial planning, advances in medicine, education, romance, dealing with life’s changes and staying fit, to name a few.

Roland Park Place residents are perfectly positioned to share opinions and expertise on the same questions, concerns and debates at the forefront of society today. With episodes coming every month, the topics will always be relevant to what’s currently on the minds of everyday listeners.