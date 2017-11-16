A Valuable Perspective
"A Valuable Perspective" features interviews with residents of Roland Park Place, Baltimore City's only full-service, accredited, non-profit Life Plan Community. During each episode, they share stories, experiences and viewpoints on a myriad of topics including financial planning, advances in medicine, education, romance, dealing with life’s changes and staying fit, to name a few.
Roland Park Place residents are perfectly positioned to share opinions and expertise on the same questions, concerns and debates at the forefront of society today. With episodes coming every month, the topics will always be relevant to what’s currently on the minds of everyday listeners.
-
Becki talks with Dr. Sol Snyder, Roland Park Place resident and founder of the Solomon H. Snyder Department of Neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins…
-
Roland Park Place Resident Nancy Holder talks about her years of community service working with children and adolescence.
-
Roland Park Resident Nancy Bradford talks about remaining active in the community and her work with Turnaround Tuesday.
-
Roland Park resident Dr. Schiff joins Becki to talk about his active life of research with Johns Hopkins and developing his early interest growing up in…
-
Roland Park residents Dr Jack Zimmerman and his wife Doris join Becki on this episode to discuss their healthy, happy marriage going back 65 years to…
-
Roland Park Resident Lillian Burgunder talks about the value of developing an appreciation for art early in life.
-
Roland Park Place resident Betsy Hughes talks about her past experiences and current role with The Vane Brothers Company.
-
Dick Springer, a 20 year State Department veteran recalls his service.
-
Roland Park Place resident Gary Blauvelt talks about his 41 years of teaching and leadership at Friends School of Baltimore.
-
Ms. Margaret Budd, Roland Park Resident and a woman that has been on a musical journey most of her life.On this month’s episode, Host Lisa Haynes…
-
On this month’s episode, Host Lisa Haynes discusses a remarkable time in the history of Baltimore city with the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor. Her…
-
On this month’s episode, Host Lisa Haynes discusses a remarkable time in the history of Baltimore city with the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor. Her…