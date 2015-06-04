Baltimore Police Union Begins Investigation Into Department's Post Freddie Gray Actions

Credit Abbott's Badge Collection via flickr / Baltimore Police Badge

Baltimore’s police union announced Wednesday that it is launching a review of the police department’s actions in the days following Freddie Gray’s death from injuries sustained while in police custody.

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, said more than 160 officers were injured during the riots after Gray’s funeral last month. He wants to clear up questions about what orders were given so that police officers will be safe should a similar situation arise in the future.

Some officers have said they received a “stand down” command on April 27, the night of the riots. But Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said in a separate news conference Wednesday that neither he nor his deputy commissioners gave that order.

Lt. Ryan said union representatives would be looking for details like that in their investigation. ”Whatever mistakes were made we’re going to make sure they don’t happen again,” he said.

Lt. Ryan said they’ll do focus groups, surveys, and collect data. The union also filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get access to police department tapes, command staff text messages and emails, and communications between the top brass and City Hall.

