Grand Jury Indicts Six Officers Charged In Freddie Gray Case

All six officers charged in the Freddie Gray case have been indicted by the city’s grand jury, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn said at a press conference on Thursday.

She also announced that reckless endangerment charges were added against each of the officers.

“Additional information has been discovered and as is often the case during an ongoing investigation, charges can and should be revised based upon the evidence,”Mosbysaid.

Officers Edward Nero, Garrett Miller, Caesar Goodson, William Porter, and Sgt. Alicia White and Lt. Brian Rice were indicted on charges ranging from misconduct in office and negligent assault to involuntary manslaughter, intentional assault and second degree murder. Mosby noted that the officers are presumed innocent until they are found guilty. The officers are scheduled to be arraigned on July 2, after which a trial date will be set.

Mosby announced charges against the six officers at a press conference on May 1. On Thursday, she announced the indictments and left the podium without taking questions.

Gray died last month as a result of severe spinal injuries sustained while in police custody. The 25-year-old’s death led to several days of protest, which devolved into looting and vandalism on the night of his funeral.

