Listen Live

This page contains helpful tips for streaming and smart speaker listening. However, as with any wireless experience, your connection is subject to drops. Additionally, if listening on a work device, that access might be limited or blocked by your employer.

The stream is now available in mp3 and AAC formats and compatible with all devices. If you are experiencing issues with firewalls blocking the WYPR streams, below are the new urls. Copy and paste directly into your browser

Third party streamers like Tunein or iTunes or internet systems like Sonos and Amazon Echo are not directly controlled by WYPR. We do have control over the WYPR app and our homepage player and when possible encourage you to download our app or stream from wypr.org. Also our ISP will experience problems at times and that will also affect our stream stability.

STREAMING PRE-ROLL ISSUES

If you are listening to the WYPR stream and experiencing interruptions, please follow these steps.

1. If on the WYPR app, uninstall and reinstall the WYPR app

2. If you are are on a wi-fi connection, keep in mind you are susceptible to interruption as you would be on cellular call

Here are some additional resources for wireless systems

Information on Crane, Reciva and Bose Systems - I recommend a fresh search from Internet radio on the main menu, scroll in WYPR and the listings will show your stations in the results.

Users who are trying to access the station from saved presets or from the category list (might not have updated yet) are pointing to old streams.

To see the new change, please force a stations list update by unplugging the radio, plugging it back in again and selecting 'stations' or 'internet radio' when the main menu appears.

Also, if you were using any button presets to this station, please re-make them as they will still be associated with the old link.

Note: As some models of radio remember the last-played URL, it is best to play any other working station prior to doing this update.

Information on Grace Digital Systems - I recommend a fresh search from Internet radio on the main menu, scroll in WYPR and the listings will show your stations in the results.Users who are trying to access the station from saved presets or from the category list (might not have updated yet) are pointing to old streams.

To see the new change, please force a stations list update by unplugging the radio, plugging it back in again and selecting 'stations' or 'internet radio' when the main menu appears.

Also, if you were using any button presets to this station, please re-make them as they will still be associated with the old link.

Note: As some models of radio remember the last-played URL, it is best to play any other working station prior to doing this update.

Information on Amazon systems - The Amazon systems are now using native NPR technology to stream your favorite station. When you command "Play NPR" you will be given a choice, geographically based to pick your favorite station. Choose WYPR and your system will remember this selection. At your next session, if you voice command your Amazon device to play WYPR you should be able to stream 88.1.

Here is a link to help with smart speaker experience.

To add your station directly in Sonos system

THE WYPR APP IS AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID AND APPLE PRODUCTS. DOWNLOAD AT GOOGLE PLAY OR ITUNES STORE.

WYPR 88.1 FM

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD1.mp3

Alt - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD1.mp3

WYPR PRESENTS THE BBC

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD2.mp3

Alt - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD2.mp3

WYPR PRESENTS ALL CLASSICAL

https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD3.mp3

Alt - https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WYPR_HD3.mp3

