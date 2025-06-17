WYPR Receives Multiple 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Awards

BALTIMORE—WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR station, has been honored with four first-place and six finalist awards from the Washington, D.C., Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which held its annual Hall of Fame and Dateline Awards dinner at the National Press Club on Tuesday, June 10, announcing the recipients of its 2025 Dateline Awards for journalism excellence.

SPJ-DC board president Celia Wexler noted, “This has been a challenging year for all of us. But tonight, we celebrate. We are honoring D.C.’s best and brightest, the people who exemplify a profession that strives to be diverse, inclusive, and independent.” Wexler added that the quality of this year’s entries proves that “journalism in the DMV is thriving, despite the political and financial headwinds that buffet our industry.”

Winners

Scott Maucione- Radio, Features “Baltimore Museum brings summer camp experience to kids on the spectrum”

Scott Maucione- Radio, Sports “Baltimore Ravens prep to host NFL playoff game”

Scott Maucione- Radio, Investigative Journalism, “Poorly regulated foreign vessels could cause a repeat of Baltimore bridge collapse in other U.S. ports”

John Lee- Radio, Beat Reporting “Beat Reporter – Covering Baltimore County.”

Finalists

Scott Maucione- Robert D.G. Lewis Watchdog Award “Poorly regulated foreign vessels could cause a repeat of Baltimore bridge collapse in other U.S. ports”

John Lee- Radio, Non-Breaking News “$40 million is on the table for a Hart-Miller Island dredging deal”

Emily Hofstaedter- Radio, Features “As workers toil in high heat, Maryland poised to pass new labor standards”

Bri Hatch- Radio, Features “Baltimore nonprofit aims to disrupt poverty cycles by helping single moms through college”

Rachel Baye, Jennifer Lu, Claire Keenan-Kurgan (WYPR, APM)- Radio, Investigative Journalism “Judging Juveniles”

Scott Maucione- “Maryland was primed to pass a medical aid in dying bill this year. What happened?”

About WYPR

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.