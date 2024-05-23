The Good News with Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr. Debuts on WYPR and WTMD

BALTIMORE PUBLIC MEDIA AND KMG ANNOUNCE NEW FEATURE ON WYPR AND WTMD:“THE GOOD NEWS” WITH CIVIL RIGHTS ICON DR. BENJAMIN F. CHAVIS, JR.TO DEBUT ON MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2024

(Baltimore, MD) – Baltimore Public Media (BPM) and KMG Networks, a division of Krantz Media Group (KMG), announced today an exciting new feature on WYPR and WTMD titled "The Good News" with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., who hosts a weekly national TV show on PBS TV. The feature is scheduled to debut on Monday, June 3, 2024, airing on both WYPR (88.1 FM) and WTMD (89.7 FM), streaming and on-demand. “The Good News” is a daily radio commentary and headline news review hosted by the journalist and civil rights icon, offering fresh, timely, unique and brief perspective on the headline news of the day across America and throughout the world.

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis, Jr. (born January 22, 1948) in Oxford, NC is an African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur and, currently, president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.

Dr. Chavis is the executive producer and host of “The Chavis Chronicles,” www.TheChavisChronicles.com, broadcast weekly on PBS TV Network stations reaching over 90 million households throughout the United States.

“We intend to amplify those impactful good news stories that help to inspire and motivate positive social transformation, equality and equity,” says Dr. Chavis.

“’The Good News’ brings forward a unique perspective on the headlines by celebrating the good in all of us. It’s uplifting content that highlights the positive in our communities and our lives, reminding us of the power of hope and the impact of kindness,” says Craig N. Swager, president and general manager of Baltimore Public Media.

“We're thrilled to bring 'The Good News' with Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. to WYPR and WTMD, " said Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG. “Dr. Chavis will present the facts and related stories objectively, yet with a multicultural nuance affirming the 'oneness of humanity,' providing listeners with a fresh, positive perspective on headline news."

“Dr. Chavis has deep roots and respect within the greater Baltimore and the Black community nationwide. Bringing his unique, refreshing and inclusive vision to a broader public media audience on a weekly basis is an opportunity that is long overdue,” says Jonathan Blakley, chief content officer of Baltimore Public Media.

The one-minute version of “The Good News” will air Monday through Friday between 4:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on WTMD. The four-minute episode will air every Tuesday at 4:44 p.m. on WYPR. Dr. Chavis will present the facts and related stories objectively, yet with a multicultural nuance affirming the “oneness of humanity.”

About Baltimore Public Media:

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community. Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connects, enriches, and elevates the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.

About KMG Networks:

KMG Networks, a division of Krantz Media Group (KMG), is a highly reputable media firm that specializes in helping companies navigate the dynamic landscape of the media industry in the U.S. and worldwide. With a strong focus on strategy, content development, and audience engagement, and monetization strategies, KMG empowers its clients to achieve their marketing objectives and build a robust brand presence. Led by its founder and industry veteran, Gary Krantz, Krantz Media Group has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. The company has worked with numerous prominent brands and media organizations, offering strategic guidance, innovative solutions, and hands-on support to drive growth and maximize results...national and global headline news.

About The Good News:

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. is the executive producer and host of “The Good News,” www.TheGoodNewsRadio.com, powered by KMG Networks. It is an insightful 60-second daily radio commentary. This innovative program highlights positive, impactful, real-time stories from national and global headlines. The commentaries also share the latest in business advances and entrepreneurial excellence exemplified by the U.S. Black Chamber, Inc, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and from other non-governmental and governmental entities. With a fresh perspective on the day’s news, “The Good News” offers a daily dose of inspiration and empowerment, fostering a brighter outlook on the nation and world.