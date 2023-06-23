WYPR Recognized by Society of Professional Journalists – Washington, D.C., Chapter for Journalism Excellence

(Baltimore) – WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Washington, D.C., Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJDC) for journalism excellence as part of its 2023 Dateline Awards. Of the radio division, the station and its reporters were named the winner of three categories and were recognized as finalists in an additional four.

WYPR was honored with the following SPJDC 2023 Dateline Awards for work completed in 2022:



Business – Winner

On the Record host Sheilah Kast and producers Maureen Harvie and Melissa Gerr won this category for “Melalogic app hopes to shine light on Black skin concerns.”



Series – Winner and Finalist

Reporter John Lee won this category for “Climate Change In Your Backyard” and Midday host and executive producer Tom Hall and producers Malarie Pinkard-Pierre and Rob Sivak were recognized as finalists for “Conversations with Candidates: 2022.”



Beat Reporting – Winner

Reporter John Lee won for Baltimore County beat reporting. Two examples of his reporting are “More Black candidates ran for office in Baltimore County than ever but diversity remains unchanged” and “More money for Baltimore County teachers and employees okayed by County Council.”



Breaking News – Finalist

Midday team Tom Hall, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre and WYPR Staff were recognized as finalists for “Special Coverage: The High Court Strikes Down Abortion Rights.”



Features – Finalist

Reporter John Lee was recognized as a finalist for “The battle is on to cut back annoying gnats running amok in Eastern Baltimore County.”



Commentary and Criticism – Finalist

Midday team J. Wynn Rousuck, Tom Hall and Rob Sivak were recognized as finalists for “WYPR Midday: Rousuck’s Reviews.”

The 2023 Dateline Awards ceremony was held on June 14, 2023, at the National Press Club. A complete list of all finalists and winners can be found online at https://spjdc.org/2023/06/spjdc-announces-dateline-award-finalists-and-winners/.

