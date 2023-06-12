WYPR’s “On the Record” Receives 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR station, has been honored with a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of “Large Market Radio Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” for a special episode of “On the Record,” “Pass the Mic: PRIDE Edition!”

“Pass the Mic” is a monthly series during which a member of the community is invited to host the show, choose the guests and direct the narrative. In the winning episode, “Pass the Mic: PRIDE Edition!” from June 14, 2022, host Sheilah Kast passed the mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles who spoke with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s then new Director of LGBTQ Affairs, about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall. Lyles was also joined by Legacy Forte, head of BMORE BLXCK, who discussed resources they provide for Black trans youth, and Toby, a trans student at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, on the message he picks up from youth-centered anti-trans legislation across the US.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. As a Regional Murrow Award recipient, WYPR will advance to the National Murrow Award competition. National winners will be announced this summer.

The award-winning story, produced by Senior Producer Melissa Gerr, can be heard online through the WYPR website at: https://www.wypr.org/show/on-the-record/2022-06-14/pass-the-mic-pride-edition.

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visitwww.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.