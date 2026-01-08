Lawmakers briefed on Trump administration's 3-pronged plan for Venezuela
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth briefed lawmakers Wednesday on the Trump administration's plans for Venezuela.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth briefed lawmakers Wednesday on the Trump administration's plans for Venezuela.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate