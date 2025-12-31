Trump confirms U.S. military strike on dock in Venezuela
President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump confirmed a recent U.S. strike on a Venezuelan dock he claims was used by drug smugglers, prompting questions about the size and scope of the U.S. mission.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate