2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump visits the United Kingdom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT

We get the latest on President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom from Danielle Kurtzleben, White House correspondent with NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Politics
Here & Now Newsroom