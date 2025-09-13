2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next now that Trump's 'crime emergency' in D.C. has ended? Residents weigh in

By Jennifer Ludden
Published September 13, 2025 at 7:43 AM EDT

President Trump's crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has ended. But both supporters and critics in D.C. say it will have lasting change.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden