What's next now that Trump's 'crime emergency' in D.C. has ended? Residents weigh in
President Trump's crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has ended. But both supporters and critics in D.C. say it will have lasting change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump's crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has ended. But both supporters and critics in D.C. say it will have lasting change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate