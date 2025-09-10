COVID vaccine supply is ample, but so is confusion about access
As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?
Copyright 2025 NPR
As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate