2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID vaccine supply is ample, but so is confusion about access

By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

As coverage of this year's crop of COVID boosters hangs in the balance under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, what is the vaccine supply situation this year?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Sydney Lupkin