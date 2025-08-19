2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR experienced a transmitter failure Sunday at 10:25 pm and is currently operating on low power backup transmitter. Coverage will be reduced on WYPR HD-1, HD-2, and HD-3 until further notice.

Rich spending papers over economy issues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston shows that spending among the rich is propping up the economy and masking the fragility of the rising debt and slower spending growth for middle and lower-class Americans. It’s not the only data point causing concern about the long-term health of the U.S. economy.

Host Scott Tong gets more with economist Kathryn Anne Edwards, host of the podcast “Optimist Economy.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom