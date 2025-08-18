What the rise of MeidasTouch means in the media landscape

A new name has been topping the Apple, Spotify and YouTube charts: MeidasTouch. Tapping into anti-Trump sentiment, the left-leaning media company has been surpassing Joe Rogan’s weekly audience totals. It stands out amid a non-traditional media ecosystem dominated by conservatives. Experts say the popularity of MeidasTouch also demonstrates the public’s growing distrust of mainstream media.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

