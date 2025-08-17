2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Heavy rainfall across South Asia claims hundreds of lives

By Shamim Chowdhury,
Henry Larson
Published August 17, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT

Heavy rainfall across South Asia this summer has taken hundreds of lives. Experts say it's a combination of climate change, poor infrastructure and industrialization.

