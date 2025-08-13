Daniel Dae Kim on what helps ground him as an actor and his new TV series, 'Butterfly'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to actor Daniel Dae Kim about his upbringing and training for action scenes in his new TV series, Butterfly.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to actor Daniel Dae Kim about his upbringing and training for action scenes in his new TV series, Butterfly.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate