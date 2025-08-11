AI companies are selling microchips to China. National security experts are concerned

/ A NVIDIA chip is displayed at the NVIDIA booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on July 16, 2025. (Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images)

Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have agreed to pay the U.S. government 15% of the revenue they make from selling advanced AI chips to China. It’s a highly unusual arrangement for these companies to get export licenses for the Chinese market.

National security experts have major concerns about these companies selling AI chips to China, worrying that it could give it an advantage over the United States when it comes to AI development.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Peter Mattis, president of the Jamestown Foundation.

