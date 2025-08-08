President Trump announces he'll meet with Putin in Alaska next week
President Trump says he'll meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person to try to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump says he'll meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person to try to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate