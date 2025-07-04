2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The war in Gaza divided an historic Brooklyn co-op. Here's how members aim to restore peace

By Vanessa Romo
Published July 4, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT

An inside look at the infighting of a Brooklyn co-op where members are debating whether to ban Israeli goods because of the war in Gaza.

