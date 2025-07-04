The war in Gaza divided an historic Brooklyn co-op. Here's how members aim to restore peace
An inside look at the infighting of a Brooklyn co-op where members are debating whether to ban Israeli goods because of the war in Gaza.
Copyright 2025 NPR
An inside look at the infighting of a Brooklyn co-op where members are debating whether to ban Israeli goods because of the war in Gaza.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate