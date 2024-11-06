© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage

GOP strategist analyzes key factors behind Trump’s election victory

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published November 6, 2024 at 9:14 AM EST

NPR talks to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about Trump's election success. Bonjean held top communications and strategy positions in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin