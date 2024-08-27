Phish for Kids rescheduled to Nov. 2 in Baltimore

After getting rained out last year (booooo), our Phish for Kids show featuring Phoam is back – and indoors! – at Checkerspot Brewing in Baltimore.

We're thrilled to welcome Phoam, Maryland's best Phish tribute band, playing all our favorite Phish tunes, the morning of Saturday Nov. 2, presented by Stages Music Arts.

There's plenty of parking, as well as food and drinks.

Tickets are on sale now!

Note: This show was originally scheduled for October 2023 at Color Burst Park in Columbia, but had to be postponed due to rain.

This is the rescheduled date! All tickets from the original date will be honored on Nov. 2.

Made possible in part by Peabody Preparatory at Johns Hopkins University and the Waldorf School of Baltimore.

Illustrations by the Baltimore artist & children's book author Kevin Sherry.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.