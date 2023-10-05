Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Norwegian writer Jon Fosse has won the Nobel Prize in Literature. His dramatic works are so acclaimed in Norway that the government gave him a lifetime stipend and a residence near the Royal Palace in Oslo. The committee said that Fosse received the prize “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Andrew Limbong about Fosse’s work.

