WYPR Recognized by Society of Professional Journalists – Washington, D.C., Chapter for Journalism Excellence

WYPR 88.1 FM has been recognized by the Washington, D.C., Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJDC) for journalism excellence as part of its 2022 Dateline Awards. Of the nine radio award categories, the station and its reporters were named the winner of three categories and were recognized as finalists in an additional two categories.

WYPR was honored with the following SPJDC 2022 Dateline Awards for work completed in 2021:



Features - winner

Reporter Emily Sullivan won first place for her Baltimore City features coverage. Two examples of her features are “City Art Movement Turns The Utilitarian Salt Box On Its Head” and “Searching For A Turn-Around On The Highway To Nowhere.”

Business – winner

Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre won this category for “WYPR Midday: Stewart Bainum on his ‘Baltimore Banner’ plans.”

Commentary & Criticism - winner

Independent contributor J. Wynn Rousuck along with Midday Host Tom Hall and Engineer/Producer Luke Spicknall took home the award in this category for “Rousuck's Review: Midday's Theater Critic.”

Non-Breaking News - finalist

Midday Host Tom Hall, Senior Producer Rob Sivak and Supervising Producer Malarie Pinkard-Pierre were recognized as a finalist for WYPR Midday: Social Justice Thru Innovative Housing Solutions for “Fighting the Blight: Nneka N'namdi on reclaiming city neighborhoods” and “Seeking social justice through home ownership, Black wealth-building.”

Series - finalist

Reporter Rachel Baye was a finalist for "Missed Shots: COVID-19 Vaccine Resistance in Garrett County."

The 2022 Dateline Awards ceremony was held on June 15, 2022, SPJDC’s first in-person Hall of Fame and Dateline Awards dinner since the start of the pandemic. A complete list of all finalists and winners can be found online at https://spjdc.org/2022/06/dateline-awards-2022-finalists-winners/.

About Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio serves Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. NPR station WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs, and in 2021, Your Public Radio acquired WTMD 89.7 FM, preserving its award-winning music discovery format and expanding Your Public Radio programming for the community. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. WTMD is located at 89.7 FM on the radio dial and at 1 Olympic Plaza in Towson. As listener-supported radio stations, all contributions to the stations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or www.wtmd.org.