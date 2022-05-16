What's The Deal With Pit Beef?
This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
In this episode, we hear from:
Simone Phillips of the food blog, Charm City Table
Allison Robicelli, who wrote the Washington Post article, Here are 11 of the best places to enjoy pit beef – Maryland’s answer to barbecue