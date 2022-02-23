© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Celebrating 20 Years of Commitment to Community
In 2022, WYPR will celebrate its 20-year anniversary on-air, online, and in events with the community. Over the next year, you'll learn about the history of WYPR and get a glimpse of what's next.

"Wavelength" episode 1: The early days of radio in Charm City

On the first episode of Wavelength: Baltimore’s Public Radio Journey, we learn about the origins of radio in Baltimore. You’ll hear about a broadcast from a bedroom, a radio transmission from a train, and a station once owned by the King of Soul, James Brown.

You can see photos of the stations mentioned in this episode in this Five Minute Histories video produced by Baltimore Heritage.

About Wavelength

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

Wavelength is produced by Jamyla Krempel, Anne Kramer, Katie Marquette, Spencer Bryant, and Maddie Bristowe.

Wavelength is made possible in part by the PNC Bank.

