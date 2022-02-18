Video: The beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore
In this Five Minute Histories video produced by Baltimore Heritage, Executive Director Johns Hopkins and WYPR President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver team up to share information about the beginning of commercial radio in the United States and in Baltimore.
You can learn more about this topic in the first episode of Wavelength, premiering February 23.