© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wavelength logo
Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

"Wavelength" audio trailer

Published February 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST

Get a preview of what you'll hear on Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey, a six-episode limited podcast series from Your Public Studios.

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

Coming February 23, with new episodes the last Wednesday of the month.

Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.

Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey
Jamyla Krempel
Jamyla Krempel is WYPR's digital content director. She collaborates with reporters, program and podcast hosts to create content for WYPR’s online platforms.
See stories by Jamyla Krempel