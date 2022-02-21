"Wavelength" audio trailer

Get a preview of what you'll hear on Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey, a six-episode limited podcast series from Your Public Studios.

Hosted by noted storyteller and actress Maria Broom, and featuring interviews and archival tape, the podcast will take listeners on a journey from public radio’s early days to now. Listeners will learn about the evolution of WYPR, WTMD, WEAA and WBJC, how the stations responded to major news stories, featured local and national musicians, and how they found their place in Baltimore’s current radio scene.

Coming February 23, with new episodes the last Wednesday of the month.

Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.

