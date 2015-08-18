Songs We Love: Dam-Funk, 'Glyde 2nyte'

Ever since his breakthrough 2009 album, Toeachizown, Damon "Dam-Funk" Riddick has used his internet celebrity to celebrate the funk and R&B stars of his childhood. Whether it's through sharing vintage songs on his Twitter account, or producing albums with Steve Arrington and Snoop Dogg, Riddick is constantly paying respect to those who came before him.

/ Courtesy of the artist / Dam-Funk, <em>Invite The Light</em> (Stones Throw Records)

His new album, Invite the Light, includes guest appearances by members of Shalamar, the Ohio Players, and most notably, Leon Sylvers III, the in-house producer for S.O.L.A.R. Records (formerly Soul Train Records, the label founded alongside the iconic, mid-'70s television show). Riddick and Sylvers also go way back: the veteran singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist mentored the young keyboard player after Riddick graduated high school in Southern California and before he became an acclaimed session player with West Coast funk acts.

Sylvers and his son, Leon Sylvers IV, share the microphone on "Glyde 2nyte," the slow-and-low second single off Invite the Light. The duo helps flesh out the album's finest bassline with smooth, hypnotic yet calorie-free romantic come-ons that complement the laid-back vibe. Like the man says, "it's like a fly rollercoaster."

Invite the Light is out Sept. 4 on Stones Throw Records.

