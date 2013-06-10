Ukrainian Wins Top Prize At Van Cliburn Piano Competition

Winners of 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition were announced Sunday night in Fort Worth, Texas. The competition was held over 17 days.

Vadym Kholodenko, 26, of Ukraine, won the top prize of $50,000, but he said the rankings don't mean that much.

"It's kind of fun for audience, for press. It's interesting to put first, second, 10th and so on. But in life, not so important," Kholodenko says.

And, he says, so much of life involves competing no matter what you're doing.

Cliburn usually presented awards to the winners, but in February he died at age 78 after suffering from bone cancer.

Kholodenko and the other two winners said the competition was hard. Famed composer Bela Bartok once said sarcastically competitions are for horses. But silver medalist Beatrice Rana, 20, of Italy, doesn't feel like a horse.

"Competitions are one of the main ways for us to have a concert pianist career. Competitions can be really for everybody and accessible to everybody. I don't compete very often, but I'm glad that this year we have the opportunity to really play many times after the winning of the Cliburn," Rana says.

She's referring to what many winners consider the real Cliburn prize: three years of management and concert bookings. And winning also usually means no more competitions.

That's something that third place finisher Sean Chen, 24, of Oak Park, Calif., was also happy about.

"This experience has been really awesome but kind of the most stressful thing I've ever done in my life. It's just the nature of the beast. I would be happy to not have to go through it again," Chen says.

But now the pressure of life and career begins.

