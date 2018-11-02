Warm Welcome for Immigrants & Refugees Among Us

Tom is joined now by Jeremy Lyons and Aishah Alfadhalah.

Lyons is a guitarist and composer, and a member of Pique Collective, the Baltimore-based contemporary music ensemble, whose fellow members* join Jeremy in Studio A today for a brief performance of one of his original compositions. Alfadhalah, a native of Kuwait, is one of the founders of the Mera Kitchen Collective, an organization here in Baltimore that empowers female immigrants through food entrepreneurship.

They will all be part of an event this Sunday evening called “Today I Welcome You, Tomorrow I Welcome You,” -- an event of music, art and good food centered on the stories of recent immigrants and refugees in Baltimore. The event will be held at The 2640 Space, at 2640 Saint Paul St. in Baltimore, Sun. Nov. 4, from 6 - 8 pm.

*Pique Collective is Lisa Perry (soprano), Stephanie Ray (piccolo), Nonoka Mizukami (bongos), Peter Kibbe (cello), and Jeremy Lyons (guitar).

Today's conversation, and the performance by members of Pique Collective, were live-streamed on WYPR's Facebook page, and you can see the video here.