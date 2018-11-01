 Two Festivals to Become One in 2019 (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Two Festivals to Become One in 2019 (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 2 hours ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Two of Baltimore's biggest events will be combined into one 10-day festival beginning next year. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts plans to join Light City and the Baltimore Book Festival into one event that will run from Nov. 1-Nov. 10, 2019. 

The organization's CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, said uniting the two festivals will bring "benefits artistically, operationally and financially." Moving the festival to November, just as daylight savings time is coming to an end, will also mean more hours of darkness for visitors to explore Light City's art installations, organizers said. And holding the book festival later in the year will coincide with more book releases and draw more authors, as publishers increasingly release new books in mid-autumn, after the festival's traditional September run.

Baltimore Business Journal

