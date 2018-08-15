Roundtable Discussion with Baltimore City Educators

Today, we’re going to talk about education in Baltimore City. Tom's guests are teachers in the city school system, who teach at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. We hear a lot about teachers, but it’s not as often that we hear from teachers. Their perspective comes from daily interactions with students, parents, and colleagues, and they know better than most the challenges they and their students face.

Karen Ginyard teaches the 3rd grade at The Mt. Washington School.

Tavon McGee teaches 6th grade math at City Springs Elementary/Middle School on the city’s East Side.

And Robert Marinelli teaches Science and chairs the Science Department at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, known for generations as Poly, on Coldspring Lane in North Baltimore.