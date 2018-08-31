While students may be planning what to wear the first day of school, teachers are busy arranging desks and prepping lesson plans. We speak to two third-grade teachers from Lakeland Elementary Middle School in south Baltimore. Mentor teacher Melissa Simmons shares her goals for the new year, and first year teacher Reina Quintanilla, an immigrant from El Salvador, describes feeling called to serve.
Nervous but Excited: Teachers Prepare for the New School Year (8-31-18)
By Sheilah Kast & Maureen Harvie • 1 hour ago