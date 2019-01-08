Merriweather Post Pavilion Adding Suites For Concert Season (BBJ Story)

Merriweather Post Pavilion is adding 30 suites in time for the summer concert season, the next phase of a $50 million, five-year renovation to the storied Columbia venue.

The new premium seats are part of a $1.5 million permit filed by general contractor Costello Construction, which also shows the funds will be used for something described as "rooftop seating." Merriweather exec Brad Canfield said he can't talk about the rooftop seating just yet. The venue's operator I.M.P. Inc. has a big announcement coming within the next two months, he said. The 30 suites will range in capacity from five to 20 seats and begin at $3,000 per seat, but increase depending on the location of the box.

