Live in Studio A: Victoria Vox, with Ukelele and Songs

And now, a little music from a former Balti-moron who enjoys both a national and international career. Victoria Vox is an award-winning singer/songwriter who is one of the leading artists on the ukulele scene. She’s also a fixture on the national folk music scene. She’s opened for Jackson Browne, Leo Kottke, Cheryl Wheeler and Tom Chapin, among others. She moved from Baltimore to Costa Mesa, California, a couple of years ago, and she’s back in the area doing some events this weekend. Victoria is giving a songwriting workshop at the Creative Alliance tomorrow afternoon. She’s playing in Columbia on Saturday, in Westminster on Sunday afternoon, and in Hagerstown Sunday night.

Her new album is called Colorful Heart. She’s been kind enough to stop by, with her ukulele…and her inimitable mouth trumpet. Victoria Vox performs these songs from her new CD, in this order: Only Time Will Tell; Daytime Moon; and Sounds of Summer...

Today's performance was live-streamed on WYPR's Facebook page, and you can find the video here.