DOT Launches Pilot Electric Scooter and Dockless Bike Program

The future of transportation has arrived in Baltimore with a six-month pilot program for electric scooters and bikes. This technology comes as the city phases out the BikeShare program after being riddle for two years with problems.

You’ve probably seen the sleek looking scooters around town. You download the app to view a map of where one of these scooters are located, unlock the vehicle with your phone, and off you go.

“Because our model is a little bit more financially more affordable for a lot of people we see it as the solutions for neighborhoods that don’t have the transportation that they need and we can offer," says Monica Laufer with Bird, an electric scooter company out of Santa Monica California.

The cost for Bird’s electric scooters is one dollar to unlock it and then 15 cents for every minute of use.

Michelle Porciau, director of the city’s department of transportation, says the pilot program is a contract with Bird and Lime bikes and electric bikes and scooters.

“With the agreement we’ve identified especially neighborhoods that are low income and where the use is really important in terms of alternatives for transportation," says Porciau.

About 1000 of each kind of vehicle will be distributed throughout the city at no cost to the city. The DOT will be seeing if these dockless vehicles are more effective than the bike share program was.