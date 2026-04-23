Maryland drug affordability board looks further at Ozempic

Maryland’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board is moving forward on possibly setting upper payment limits on the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.

The regulatory panel released a draft cost review study on the drug this week, outlining Ozempic’s cost in the state and the factors for its cost.

The study will be open for public comment before the board takes a final vote on it.

Ultimately, the board could set upper payment limits on the drug, which would cap the amount Maryland’s state and local government health plans will pay for Ozempic.

In 20-28, the board would be able to put payment limits for all health plans in the state.

Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Healthcare for All!, says that translates to savings for the government and consumers each year.

“For Ozempic for state and local governments, can be $5.8 million when they can go to everybody, it's like $165 million a year for the healthcare system,” DeMarco said.

The board voted earlier this month to move forward setting upper payment limits on Jardiance for state and local governments.

The limit will impact state and local government health plans starting 2027, effectively setting a ceiling on what the state says it will pay for the drug. The rule will save about $320,000 a year.