Baltimore County Council rejects return to part-time pay amid pension controversy

The Baltimore County Council Monday night decided it wants to be paid full time, rather than revert to being part-time employees.

The issue came up after council members found themselves in a political snare trap that they had created.

Council members resoundingly rejected Councilman Julian Jones’ proposal to go back to part-time compensation. Jones could not get a second, which means it did not have enough support to even be put to a vote.

Council members in 2024 included in a charter amendment about expanding the size of the council a provision that they would be compensated as though they are full time.

In defending his legislation, Jones called that “a sleight of hand,” adding the wording in that charter amendment was not clear.

Jones said, “The clause did not say for a full time job or a part time job. It said ‘for the sake of compensation only, it will be considered full time.’ That leaves the door open for the job to continue to be part time for full time pay.”

Council members, including Jones, say they work far more than 40 hours a week.

Critics said that the full time compensation status, combined with legislation that tied its members’ pensions to the salaries of future county councils, meant they were teeing up for themselves a hefty increase in their retirement benefits.

Future council members get paid more because they are considered full time. That drives up the pension for current council members.

Last month, the council unanimously agreed to repeal the pension legislation.

That repeal became law without County Executive Kathy Klausmeier’s signature. Dakarai Turner, Klausmeier’s press secretary, said she did not sign it because it “is a decision by the council on an issue relating to the council’s compensation and allowances.”

Jones did not bring up the pension issue Monday night. But in a Jan. 30 email to supporters Jones called the change in council pay a “backroom deal.”

Jones wrote, “That decision doubled compensation into six-figure salaries and inflated pensions without voters ever being clearly told what they were approving.”

The pension misfire has been vexing the council for weeks, particularly the three members who are running for the Democratic nomination for county executive , Jones, Pat Young and Izzy Patoka.

The other two candidates in that race, Nick Stewart and Mansoor Shams, have been using it to go after the three councilmen.

At a recent candidates forum Shams said county residents don’t trust their government.

Shams said, “And when people see council members vote for legislation that nearly doubles their pensions, when children in this county are going to bed hungry, it reinforces the disconnect.”

At the same forum Stewart said, “That sort of self-dealing is the type of thing that we’ve got to turn a page on.”

Council members have defended themselves, saying they never intended to create a scenario in which their pensions could significantly increase.

The county council later this year will vote on recommendations made by the Personnel and Salary Advisory Board. It’s recommending that council salaries double after the November election, to $140,000 annually. The council chair would make $150,000.