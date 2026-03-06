Councilman proposes giving Baltimore County power to negotiate electricity rates for residents

A Baltimore County Councilman wants the county to have the authority to be able to negotiate electricity rates on behalf of its residents and businesses.

Councilman Julian Jones, who is a Democrat running for county executive, says the county could strike better deals for its residents.

Jones said, “If we look at the trend of what is going on, the prices have been breaking records every year. I don’t see them getting any cheaper unless we do something drastic.”

It’s called Community Choice Aggregation. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency it’s been authorized in 10 states, including Maryland.

Montgomery County is the only locality that’s been authorized by the state to run a pilot CCA program. There is legislation in the 2026 General Assembly which would allow any locality to do it.

The Montgomery County Council approved the pilot program last October.

Jones’ proposal is part of an energy plan he has presented as part of his campaign for county executive. He is in a competitive five-way race for the Democratic nomination, which will be decided in June.

It includes the county producing more of its own energy through alternatives like solar facilities.