ICE eyes a Hagerstown warehouse for a new detention center, but community leaders are opposed

By Erica Kane,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:47 PM EST
A warehouse outside of Hagerstown has reportedly been purchased for $102.4 million by the federal government for possible use as an ICE detention facility. Community leaders and Maryland Democrats are pushing back.
photo credit: Jerry Jackson/The Banner
A warehouse outside of Hagerstown has reportedly been purchased for $102.4 million by the federal government for possible use as an ICE detention facility. Community leaders and Maryland Democrats are pushing back.

Amid an increasingly violent crackdown led by heavily armed officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, public outcry against the campaign has launched protests across the country.

In Baltimore, concerns over conditions inside the detention area in the Baltimore ICE Field Office drew large demonstrations in recent weeks.

And now, a massive new ICE detention center could be coming to Western Maryland.

Ben Conarck, a criminal justice reporter with our news partner, the Baltimore Banner, has been pursuing this emerging story.

He joins Midday guest host Erica Kane on Zoom with more details.

Midday
Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
