Maryland Congressional map favoring Democrats heads to House floor for first major vote

The Maryland House Rules Committee voted out a new Congressional map Tuesday night that could make the state’s entire federal delegation Democratic.

The decision heats up Maryland’s entrance into a nationwide redistricting “arms race,” which began last summer when President Donald Trump called on red states to redistrict in favor of Republicans ahead of the 2026 election.

If Maryland Democrats in favor of early redistricting succeed in making the proposed map law before the election, it could lead to the ousting of Maryland’s sole Republican Congressman Andy Harris (R-District 1).

When Gov. Wes Moore first reconstituted the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission (GRAC) in November to consider a new Congressional map, he said its purpose was to simply explore the fairness of Maryland’s current map.

Moore’s rhetoric has become more intentional in recent weeks to support a map that would favor Democrats, saying at Tuesday’s committee hearing that he will “not sit quiet” amid the Trump administration’s actions.

“It is imperative that Maryland do its part to ensure that Congress is able to function as a meaningful check on executive overreach. And now is the time for the General Assembly to do what Marylanders expect, debate the map, improve it if necessary and then take the vote,” Moore said.

While not naming him directly, Moore appeared to be addressing Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), who has repeatedly expressed his staunch opposition to an early redistricting effort.

When asked directly at a press conference Friday if he would allow a vote on the map if it reaches the Senate, Ferguson responded: “We are focused on the things that matter most for Marylanders, that's what we're going to focus our time on.”

Ferguson has raised concerns over partisan gerrymandering and the map’s constitutionality, as well as opening up the door to legal challenges that could potentially cede further Congressional seats to Republicans.

During the hearing, Republican lawmakers appeared to be asking questions with a potential lawsuit already in mind.

Del. Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) asked Del. C.T. Wilson (Charles County), the sponsor of the new map, if the governor or any Democratic Party officials were involved in choosing the final map.

Wilson said a private citizen, David Kunes, drew the map, but it was tweaked by the Department of Legislative Services for constitutionality purposes.

Moore concluded his testimony by condemning those who are refusing to fight back against the Trump administration.

“I know that history is not going to remember the Trump-Vance administration kindly, but to all those who kowtow, for all those who are trying to move the goal post, for all those who are looking for all the reasons why we should not respond instead of using your energy to find ways to respond, history will remember you worse, and I urge the passing of this bill,” the governor said.

Public testimony in favor of the new map outweighed those opposed by almost double.

The House Rules committee voted on party lines to send the new Congressional map to the House of Delegates for a full vote, where a Democratic majority under a favorable House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties) is likely to pass it.

If approved by the full House, it would then head to Senate for consideration, where it could stall indefinitely if Ferguson does not bring it forward.

The committee also heard a Republic-led bill that would ban mid-cycle redistricting and establish an independent redistricting commission.

It did not receive a vote Tuesday night.